Preme Drops Off "Finals Freestyle" Ahead Of Raptors Vs. Warriors Game 6

Aron A.
June 13, 2019 18:29
306 Views
Finals Freestyle
Preme

Preme's putting his money on 6ix in 6 on "Finals Freestyle."


Canada's currently in the midst of watching history go down with the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. Not only has the whole city been going up but the game itself has been attracting attention to much more than just the players on the court. Ahead of Game 6 at The Oracle, OVO-affiliate, Reps Up Preme came through with a brand new track to celebrate the moment.

Preme returns with his latest track "Finals Freestyle." Opening up with commentary from Kawhi Leonard's buzzer beater moment, Preme drops in over some smooth R&B-infused production. Unfortunately, there's not much reference to the NBA Finals with the exception of the intro, the outro which included a post-game interview snippet, and the cover art that features Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia.

Peep his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Got a daughter, how can I support a Trump supporter
When I see them children in cages behind the border
Change the channel, see the look on their faces, my eyes'll water
Holdin' back from tears for the mothers that got no lawyers

