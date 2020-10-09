Preme & Popcaan Make Up For A Lost Caribana With "Comfortable" Featuring Davido

Popcaan is certainly getting comfortable at OVO.

The Jamaican artist is linking up with OVO affiliate Preme for their appropriately titled "Link Up" EP, which is set to drop on October 16th.

The two released the first single from the forthcoming album last night, which also features Davido.

Toronto producer Jaegen - who is most well known for his work with Ramriddlz and on French Montana and Swae Lee's "Unforgettable" - provides the trio with a nostalgic feeling dancehall bop.

Popcaan has been putting in work as of late, most recently being featured on Jorja Smith's "Come Over."

Check out "Comfortable" below and let us know what you think of the new single in the comments below. Will you be checking for "Link Up" when it officially drops next Friday?

Quotable Lyrics

My girl yuh nuh easy

Popping like wheelie

Pum pum too greezy

Wrist dancing like Breezy

We drunk and in love, nÐµver lonely

We drunk in this club, dancing off bÐµat

I've been on road, grinding all week

When I get home you're grinding on me