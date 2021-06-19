Prado Monroe Shares New Project "PRADO MONROE"

There's no denying that Canada's been producing some incredible talent in R&B over the past decade. Artists like The Weeknd, and even Drake and Tory Lanez, have evolved the sound but there's plenty of other artists emerging from Canada that are pushing the boundaries, as well.

Vancouver singer and rapper Prado has been bubbling up over the past year with songs like "Stephen" and "Gucci Store." On Friday, she unveiled her debut project in its entirety and it does not disappoint. PRADA MONROE is a six-song EP that showcases the singer's charisma, humor, and unique approach to merging the sounds of hip-hop and R&B.

Check out the new project from Prado below and let us know what your favorite track off of PRADA MONROE is.