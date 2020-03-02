Prada and Adidas will expand upon their partnership in 2020, following in the footsteps of the limited edition Prada x Adidas Superstar bag bundle that launched in December. The iconic Adidas Superstar will once again be featured as part of the latest Prada drop, but this time around they won't be accompanied by that ridiculously expensive Prada bowling bag.

According to sneaker source @Py_Leaks, the upcoming Prada x Adidas superstar collection will be available in March in the following styles: "CWhite/CBlack/CWhite," "CBlack/CBlack/Clack," and "SilvMt/SilvMt/SilvMt." That last silver colorway has not yet been revealed but both white and black styles have surfaced, giving us a good idea of what to expect.

As showcased in the official images embedded below, the kicks look very much like your basic shell toe Adidas Superstars with the addition of "PRADA" text on the tongue, insole and near the heel on the lateral side. Although they may not look all that different from a traditional Adidas Superstar, each collab is made with premium materials, resulting in an exorbitant $450 price tag.

