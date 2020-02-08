Just in the past year, we've seen multiple instances of brands being called out for selling products that were deemed racially insensitive. Gucci had that bizarre blackface-reminiscent sweater. Prada had those Pradamalia figurines, accused of depicting racist caricatures of black people. When these stories arise, many wonder, "How did this design make it through so many checkpoints before being released to the public?" Turns out, some of the world's biggest brands don't have diversity councils to review products and campaigns. Prada has now committed to establishing one, in a move that was described in a New York Times report as "highly unusual."

Prada was targeted by the New York City Commission on Human Rights following the figurine controversy. The commission has been investigating the Italian fashion house for the past year. On Tuesday (Feb. 4), Prada signed on to enact "racial equity training" and appoint a diversity and inclusion officer, even though the brand is still denying that it was responsible for any intentional discrimination.

The agreement stipulates that the sensitivity training must commence within 120 days of the signing and execs in Milan - including Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli - are required to participate.

Dior and Gucci have reportedly been consulted by the commission to pursue a similar course of action as Prada, but the brands have not yet commented on the state of their settlements. Gucci already announced measures that are similar to the requirements set forth in the commission's agreement with Prada. Gucci has announced the first four initiatives it will take to create more diverse and racially sensitive executive and design teams.