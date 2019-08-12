mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Powers Pleasant Taps Buddy & G Perico For "Can't Fucc Wit It"

Devin Ch
August 12, 2019 13:42
Can't Fucc Wit It
Powers Pleasant Feat. Buddy & G Perico

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
96% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
6 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Powers Pleasant announce their debut album "Life Is Beautiful" due later in August.


As a founding member of the Pro Era movement over in NYC, Powers Pleasant has earned the right to speak out of turn, one in a blue moon. The producer/DJ looks ready to step outside of his comfort zone, as a full-time soloist. How else, but to travel damn near across the country in search of talent and a life well spent.

Bear in mind, Powers Pleasant isn't running a star search program, as the guest speakers on "Can't Fucc Wit It," are fully calibrated weapons. Powers will have to grit and bear a week of suspense as he readies the other 7 songs slated for his debut Life Is Beautiful. The empty guest spots on the tracklist are meant to convey surprise elements, this isn't a scratch card.

Life Is Beautiful

1. Sway's Intro
2. Vintage Chanel feat. ____
3. Please Forgive feat. Denzel Curry, IDK, Zillakami @ Zombie Juice
4. Can't Fucc Wit It feat. G Perico & Buddy
5. Pull Up feat. Joey Bada$$ & A$AP Ferg
6. Hit My Line feat. ____, ____, & ____
7. Purified feat. ____
8. Pull Up Remix feat. ____, ____ & ____

Quotable Lyrics:

These marks, these snitches, these chicks and these whores
Take the back streets, I don’t really follow the directions
Got a stripper bitch told her hit me when she finish working
Spending blue cheese, we be getting money on the regular.

- Buddy

