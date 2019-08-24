Powers Pleasant Drops "Life Is Beautiful" Album Featuring Denzel Curry, Joey Bada$$ & More

After a handful of impressive singles, Pro Era member, Powers Pleasant, has finally dropped his new project, Life is Beautiful. The album kicks off with a pep talk from none other than Sway Calloway from the legendary Sway in the Morning radio show. Afterward, a myriad of impressive rappers poke their heads out on the project. Life is Beautiful features the likes of Denzel Curry, IDK, A$AP Ferg, Jay Critch, ZillaKami, and more as well as fellow Pro Era members Joey Bada$$ and Kirk Knight. Totaling only twenty-three minutes, the project and short and sweet and wastes little time on needless filler songs. One highlight is “Please Forgive." The track might be the hardest on the album. Denzel Curry and City Morgue's ZillaKami come through with characteristically impressive verses, and IDK destroys the hook.

Powers Pleasant has had himself a busy year. He’s still fresh off the release of the latest Beast Coast record, Escape From New York, which landed him several production credits. Check out his newest venture below.

Tracklist:

1. Sway’s Intro

2. Vintage Chanel f. Joey Bada$$ & Kirk Knight

3. Please Forgive f. Denzel Curry, IDK & Zillakami

4. Can’t Fucc Wit It f. G Perico & Buddy

5. Pull Up f. Joey Bada$$ & A$AP Ferg

6. Hit My Line f. Jay Critch, Joey Bada$$ & AKTHESAVIOR

7. Purified f. Joey Bada$$, CJ Fly & Aaron Rose

8. Pull Up f. The Underachievers & Joey Bada$$ (Beast Coast Remix)