With Power officially coming to an end this weekend, a conversation needs to be had about the impact the gangster-drama had on the culture over the past half-decade. The death of Ghost St. Patrick's daughter, Raina, the murder of LaLa Anthony's character, LaKeisha, and the antics surrounding who killed Ghost has provided the masses with genuinely compelling and sometimes hilarious television content that will be talked about for years to come. However, as the production comes to its conclusion, the show's actors are left with the reality that they are officially unemployed and have to pursue their next venture. Naturi Naughton, who plays Tasha St. Patrick's character on Power appears to have her next opportunity lined up heading back into the music realm as she recently posted a photo of herself and Omarion on Instagram hinting at a possible upcoming music collaboration.

During her stint in the R&B girl group, 3LW, Naughton contributed to multi-platinum hits like "No More (Baby I'ma Do Right)," and "Playas Gon' Play," while also collaborating with artists such as Beyonce, Usher, Luther Vandross, and more. Naughton obviously has the talent, vocal range, and aesthetic to become one of the newest power players in today's R&B scene and a collaboration with the extremely unbothered Omarion can possibly propel the singer turned actress up the Billboard charts.

In the photo posted on her Instagram, Naughton and Omarion blissfully sit side-by-side as it's captioned:

“We STILL HERE! #2020 it’s on! Me + @omarion + @ehudsonmusic + ezra__xx = (fire) #NaturiMusic #Omarion #3LW #B2K#20yearsinthegame #theyaintready #blessed.

While the Notorious actress didn't exactly roll out a single name or project release date, there's a good chance she and the former B2K frontman do have some listen-worthy music currently in the works. Check out Naturi Naughton's Instagram post below and tune into the series finale of Power tonight at 8 P.M. EST on Starz.