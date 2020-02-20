Omari Hardwick retaliated against some trolls in his IG comments who told him that fans only like him as Ghost on Power after the actor put a famous poem in the caption of his post. The Power actor was repping his Alpha Phi Alpha roots on Instagram when he posted a photo of himself accompanied by the poem "Invictus" by English poet William Ernest Henley. It's customary that pledges learn that particular poem before they're given the opportunity to become a member of the fraternity, so it makes sense that these words carry special meaning for Omari.

However, one of his followers was not impressed by this share, and decided to let the actor know that he should stick to playing James "Ghost" St. Patrick on Power instead of trying to be deep. It's definitely possible that the user didn't know the significance behind the poem, but even so, they made it clear they're only interested in Omari when he's playing Ghost. The troll commented, "We want ghost f*ck what you talking about," to which Omari replied, "I am ghOst. I am first O. I am everything. You want ghost cuz i put me in him."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ

It appears that another user agreed with the original commenter, as they replied, "Honestly I agree holy sh*t .. he was kool until I hear him in real life .. matter fact where’s tommy." Omari saw this reply as well, and really started to get fed up with all the hate. He did his worst, writing back, "Now you....you the clown. When i slap the sh*t outa you (cuz you don’t deserve more than that) outa you....i will remind you thas from me, Omari. B*tch ass f*ck boy. Go be just THAT. Clown ass n*ggas. Should go ask your Momz if she can rebirth you. Matta fact....go find Tommy & Joe. See if they don’t say the same."

Omari really let the spirit of Ghost take over him for a minute there. While the series finale of Power already premiered on February 9th, several spinoffs of the popular show have been announced: Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Influence, and Power Book V: Force.