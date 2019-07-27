Power is one of the best shows on television. The hit drama series put Starz on the map, and also solidified 50 Cent as a producer and actor. The final season of Power is just around the corner, but it looks like fans will have to wait a little while longer for the epic conclusion of Ghost's story. According to Complex, the final season of Power will be split. During the Television Critics Association Summer 2019 Press Tour, Starz's president of programming Carmi Zlotnik announced that the last season of the series will air in two parts. Season 6's first 10 episodes will premiere on August 25, while the final five episodes will come in January 2020.

50 Cent and Courtney A. Kemp also revealed their plans to expand the Power universe. There are several prequel and sequel series on their plates right now, with Power Book II: Ghost looking like the first expansion series to go into production. Power Book II: Ghost will feature Mary J. Blige in a starring role. Blige was impressive in Netflix's Umbrella Academy and her performance in Mudbone earned her two Oscar nominations for Best Original Song and Best Supporting Actress. Are you excited to see the legendary entertainer join the Power universe?