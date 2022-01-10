The premiere of Starz's Power Book IV: Force is just weeks away, and the newly released trailer which arrived on Monday, January 10th is doing nothing but building anticipation and intrigue surrounding the 50 Cent-produced series.

In a nearly two-minute-long visual, we're introduced to familiar faces like Joseph Sikora, who plays Tommy Egan. Following the death of his friend Ghost, and his girlfriend LaKeisha, he decides to take a vulnerable dive into his past, running away from New York for a fresh start in Chicago, where he ultimately gets caught up in the city's drug game.





"New York is over, this is my chance," Tommy says in the preview of the upcoming show. As Complex reports, he "finds himself upsetting a crime family" in Chi City, and we see a man named Walter Flynn informing him that he's made some sort of "impression" on people in the area.

When speaking with PEOPLE Sikora explained that his character is "lost" in Power Book IV, seeing as he can't return to NYC. "He lost his brother Ghost. He lost the woman he loves, Holly, and their unborn child. He lost Keisha. His mother is non-existent," the 45-year-old actor said.

"We’ve always seen Tommy with something. We’ve seen what he hates, but also what he loves – and he’s lost both. He’s lost any connection he’s had. Everybody [is] against him and he’s burned a lot of bridges… I think the problem Tommy runs into is that Chicago looks and feels close enough to New York, and he thinks, 'Oh, this will be easy.' And it’s not that easy."





Sikora also told the outlet that other familiar faces would be returning alongside him, although "that doesn't necessarily mean the character is truly there or alive." Other cast members include Tommy Flanagan, Lucien Cambric, Anthony Flemming III, Kris D. Lofton, Shane Harper, Gabrielle Ryan, Lili Simmons, and Issac Keys.

Watch the trailer for Power Book IV: Force, premiering Sunday, February 6th on STARZ below.

