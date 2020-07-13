Power has spawned an entire family of new shows. Deemed one of the most compelling television series in modern history, the program officially ended a few months ago but there are already a number of spin-offs being planned.

The first, Power Book II: Ghost is set to premiere in September. Just days after 50 Cent made the announcement, the show has been graced with its first teaser trailer.

The teaser dropped this weekend, starring the main characters from the first sequel. Tariq St. Patrick (played by Michael Rainey, Jr.), Monet Stewart Tejada (Mary J. Blige), and other characters can be seen as they continue on with their lives following the culmination of the final season. Method Man is also seen in the trailer.

The show was initially planned to start shortly after the series finale of Power but, because of the coronavirus pandemic, that plan was scrapped. 50 Cent announced that it will be airing in the Fall.

Power Book II: Ghost boasts a production team that includes Courtney A. Kemp (the creator of Power), 50 Cent (who revises his role as executive producer), and more.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

There are currently four other spin-offs being teased by the team behind Power. This is the first to have gotten a trailer.

Will you be watching Power Book II: Ghost?

