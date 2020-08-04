With a premiere date set for next month, a new trailer for Power Book II: Ghost has officially been released, showing us more about the world we'll be exploring further.

We've been hearing about the first sequel of the bunch -- five spin-offs are officially planned for Power -- and it looks like we're finally getting some information about it now through the new trailer.

Showing more of what we can expect, including Method Man serving as a high-priced lawyer and Mary J. Blige's role in the series. Meth looks to advise Tariq and Tasha on their dire situation, charging $500,000 just to have a conversation with them. It seems as though cash stills rules everything around him.

We also see Tariq start to pick things back up in his new life after it was drastically shaken in the series finale.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

With the new trailer, the official premiere date for Power Book II: Ghost was revealed. We now know that we'll be watching the series premiere on Sunday, September 6. Of course, it will air on STARZ.

"The ‘Power’ Universe just keeps getting bigger and better and ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ is getting ready to raise the bar again," said 50 Cent in a statement. "We can’t wait for the fans to see what is in store for all of the characters they know and those they are about to meet. I have told you before, ‘Power’ never ends… we are just getting started."

Watch the trailer below and let us know if you're pumped for the premiere.

[via]