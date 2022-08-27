Viewers love seeing Method Manflex his acting chops on the small screen as Davis Maclean on 50 Cent's hit series Power Book II: Ghost. But what fans probably didn't know is that their beloved Maclean was originally supposed to be played by T.I., according to the show's cast. Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo (a.k.a. Tariq St. Patrick and Brayden Weston) were recently stopped taking a stroll in Los Angeles where they were stopped by TMZ and asked to give some insight upcoming season of Power Book II: Ghost.

As the crime drama duo discussed season three of the hit Starz series, they also shared some never-before-heard information regarding the show's original casting choices --- like T.I. was initially set to play the role of lawyer Maclean, but past dispute with 50 Cent lead the G-Unit head to give Method Man the role. Paolo shared, "I heard T.I. was supposed to play Method Man's character. And then, I don't know if there was a beef or something happened but then he never wound up playing him and Method was Davis Maclean."

Clifford "Method Man" Smith speaks onstage during The Inaugural STARZ #TakeTheLead Summit at The West Hollywood EDITION on May 19, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for STARZ)

When asked about the timeline between Tip having the role to Method Man snagging it, Michael Rainey chimed in, "Early in the production, like before we started filming, obviously. I don't know what the case might have been."

Judging by the success of his Power Universe, it's safe to say that 50 Cent knows exactly what to do to keep his shows on the air and business booming. Earlier this month, it was announced that the music mogul to host a brand new show about the Flores twins, Peter and Jay, two Chicago-born drug-traffickers who were responsible for the downfall of legendary drug-lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Will you be watching? Catch season 3 of Power Book II: Ghost when it airs later this year.