"Power Book II" Actor Michael Rainey Jr. Stars In Melii's "Hey Stranger" Music Video: Watch

Melii shared "Hey Stranger" and "Would You Let Me Go?" last December.

Melii is on to better things with her new on-screen man, Power Book II actor, Michael Rainey Jr. Last December, the R&B songstress made a bold return to the music scene with two new singles, "Would You Let Me Go?" and "Hey Stranger," the latter of which received a music video earlier this weekend.

"The [visual] shows Melii [as she] leaves a less than desirable situation and focuses on what's next," a press release reveals. "Keeping her promise of treating fans with new music this year, the new visuals offer fans a glimpse as to what is yet to come from the chart-topping superstar in 2022."

When promoting the new arrival on her Instagram page, the "You Ain't Worth It" hitmaker wrote, "This video was literally all jokes, the amount of times we have to reshoot cuz n*ggas was crying lmaoooo. Appreciate everyone who was a part of this video, BTS SOON," also thanking Rainey for "coming thru last minute."

If the actor's appearance isn't enough star-power for you, it's also worth noting that the "Hey Stranger" music video was directed and edited by "Shooters" rapper Tory Lanez, who played a hand in the project's styling as well.

Check out Melii's latest above.