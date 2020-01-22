While Power is wrapping up its final sixth season, fans have something to look forward to since there's already been talk of a spin-off series. We recently posted about Power Book II that will star Mary J. Blige and Method Man and will arrive later this year. "This is probably the most exciting thing that’s going to happen to me this year," Mary said of the series. "I’ve been a fan of ‘Power’ since the very beginning and I want to thank Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent for starting this conversation with me."



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

While we patiently wait for the arrival of the new series, Joseph Sikora who plays a bad boy in Power jumped on Instagram to announce that his character Tommy Egan will also be getting the spin-off treatment. Joseph shared an image that sees him wearing a hat that reads "Tommy Season One."

"Who’s READY?!!!! 🔥🔥🔥" he captioned the clip. By no surprise, the post had many followers comment in excitement. "🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 HERE. FOR. IT!!!!!!!" Megan Good wrote, while LaLa Anthony added, "Me‼️‼️‼️‼️"

"I’m gonna have to say that I I’ll take a lot of credit for making Tommy funny," Joseph previously said of his character. "I sought to make Tommy funny because I made that up from guys I was actually scared of growing up or people that I’ve met in dangerous street situations where there always seems to be this strange humor that you have to laugh at. 50 Cent is funny. So there is all of those elements and I sought that out because this character could be a little one new noted."