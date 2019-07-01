Pouya Switches Up His Style On New Album "The South Got Something To Say"

If you've followed the progression of Miami's loaded hip-hop scene, one name has remained constant for the last few years. Pouya is one of the most beloved young artists in the 305, putting on for South Florida in all of his bars. The underground sensation has been teasing his new project for months and finally, it has arrived.

Compared to his last full-length, The South Got Something To Say is a clear departure from Pouya's regular sound. His instrumentals are more airy, he plays around more with vocal effects and he's seemingly starting to come into himself. With appearances from Juicy J, City Morgue, Ghostemane, and others, there's a little something for everybody here. If you're in love with Pou's usual quick-paced delivery, you're still getting that here. Just don't expect the same ferocity as on Five Five.

What do you think of Pouya's new album?

Tracklist:

1. Cruisin' In The MIA

2. I'm Alive

3. FIVE SIX

4. 95

5. SUPERMAN IS DEAD

6. Mood Swing Misery (feat. Rocci)

7. Settle Down (feat. Midnight Rush)

8. Florida Thang

9. Talk To Me Before I Die (feat. Cuco)

10. SUCK MY DICK

11. Run It Down (feat. Rocci)

12. BULLETPROOF SHOWER CAP (feat. City Morgue)

13. Cyanide (feat. Ghostemane)

14. Six Speed (feat. Juicy J)

15. When Will I See You?