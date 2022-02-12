Pouya Releases Five Song EP "Dirt/Hurt/Pain"

Pouya's brand has always been about shunning mainstream appeal. As a staple in the underground hip-hop scene in Florida for nearly a decade, Pouya has reinvented his sound multiple times and gone through much evolution in his career.
Pouya's newest era is now here, in the form of a brief five-song EP Dirt/Hurt/Pain, released on Feb. 11. With features like fellow undergrounders MAIKA and Baker Ya Maker, as well s his promotional single "Never Enough" with Lu baby, Pouya continues to demonstrate why he has been able to maintain his cult fanbase. The tracklist is as follows:
- The Wages of Sin Is Death
- Serpent
- All My Days Feel The Same Feat. Baker Ya Maker
- Never Enough Feat. Lu baby
- Don't Trip (Promise Me the World) Feat. MAIKA
Check out all the passionate songwriting and elite lyricism Pouya has to offer on Dirt/Hurt/Pain below.