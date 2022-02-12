Pouya Releases Five Song EP "Dirt/Hurt/Pain"

Pouya's brand has always been about shunning mainstream appeal. As a staple in the underground hip-hop scene in Florida for nearly a decade, Pouya has reinvented his sound multiple times and gone through much evolution in his career.

Pouya's newest era is now here, in the form of a brief five-song EP Dirt/Hurt/Pain, released on Feb. 11. With features like fellow undergrounders MAIKA and Baker Ya Maker, as well s his promotional single "Never Enough" with Lu baby, Pouya continues to demonstrate why he has been able to maintain his cult fanbase. The tracklist is as follows:

The Wages of Sin Is Death Serpent All My Days Feel The Same Feat. Baker Ya Maker Never Enough Feat. Lu baby Don't Trip (Promise Me the World) Feat. MAIKA





Check out all the passionate songwriting and elite lyricism Pouya has to offer on Dirt/Hurt/Pain below.