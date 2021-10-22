mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pouya Mixes Mosh Pit Music With Introspective Anthems On New Album "Blood Was Never Thick As Water"

Alex Zidel
October 22, 2021 11:41
Blood Was Never Thick As Water
Pouya

Pouya addresses allegations, his legacy, and much more on his introspective new album "Blood Was Never Thick As Water."


Indie rap icon Pouya is back with his new album Blood Was Never Thick As Water, featuring Denzel Curry and Lu Baby.

Known for being one of the most consistent forces in Florida's underground rap scene, Pouya has stuck around for years and on his new album, he's looking back on his time as a nationally-known rapper. BWNTAW is an introspective album, with Pouya addressing sexual assault allegations from a few years ago on the first song and pondering about his legacy on "Dying Slow." In addition to the personal tracks on the eleven-song album, Pouya also brings raw energy to songs like "Wig Split" with Denzel Curry, which is perfect for mosh pits. 

Pouya is performing next week at Rolling Loud New York, where you can expect him to rap some of these songs live for the first time. Check out the new album below.

Tracklist:

1. Dying Slowly
2. Wig Split (feat. Denzel Curry)
3. Why Do We Get High?
4. I'll Always Be Around
5. Out The Mud
6. One Deep In The Fleetwood
7. Walk In (feat. Lu Baby)
8. Forever Waiting For You At My Window
9. Leave Me Alone
10. Stuck In Admiration
11. The First Step of Becoming God Is A Bottle to the Face

