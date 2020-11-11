mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pouya Grooves Out On "It's Over" With Rocci

Alex Zidel
November 11, 2020 17:21
157 Views
11
3
2020 Pouya2020 Pouya
2020 Pouya

It's Over
Pouya & Rocci

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
38% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Pouya and Rocci link back up for a funky new single called "It's Over".


Pouya and Rocci have collaborated several times in the past, most notably on the former's acclaimed album The South Got Something To Say. They've proven to have chemistry and, today, they're re-upping and heading in a brand new direction.

Clearly influenced by the sounds of the eighties, Pouya and Rocci have just released a funky new record that sounds different from anything in Pou's catalog.

"It's Over" deals with the loss of a partner, which is a subject that Pouya has explored in the past. The production is groovier than anything he's done in the past though, possibly signifying a new niche for the Florida native.

It's been somewhat of a quiet year for Pouya as he plans out the release of his new project, titled Florida Boy Do Your Dance!, but we can always count on him to drop when it's needed.

What do you think of "It's Over"?

Quotable Lyrics:

I've been hiding from my emotions
Losing my focus, feel like a goldfish
The way that you make me think that I'm crazy
Manipulate me until the point that I can't see
I've been thinking 'bout you all day long
But twenty-four hours ain't enough, yuh
I've been thinkin' 'bout you all night long
That's twenty-four hours too much, yuh

Pouya
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  3
  157
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Pouya Rocci new music new song
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Pouya Grooves Out On "It's Over" With Rocci
11
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject