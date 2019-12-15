Pouya Drops Off "The South Got Something To Say" Deluxe Edition

The South ain't done yet, and we're excited. South Florida's own Pouya is back to bless his fan base with a deluxe version of his album The South Got Something To Say. The independent icon added four new tracks to the album, including his recent release of “Life?…Lol." Pouya stepped away from his typical style on the project, and he was met with praise when the original album dropped this past Summer.

The rerelease is sure to appease the underground artist's cult-like fan base. Other new tracks included on the album are "Throw Away Garbage B******t," "Whatever Mane" featuring Xavier Wulf, and "50 Reasons Why" featuring Boobie Lootaveli. Take a moment to reload one of the best albums of the year and let us know what you think about the new tracks below.