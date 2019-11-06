Pouya & Xavier Wulf Connect For A Southern Banger On "Whatever Mane"

At this point, you might be mistaken in assuming that "Whatever Mane" was a rising new rapper. In actuality, it's a collaboration between Pouya and Xavier Wulf, laced with kindness by DJ Spock. At this stage, both rappers have proven themselves to be deadly on the underground circuit, so their union over this gritty banger makes perfect sense. Should you be looking for something hard-hitting and relatively untarnished by mainstream trends. Instead, we've got something bordering on horrorcore, with a spooky chime arrangement and suffocating 808s.

Even if you aren't feeling it, the song clocks in at under two minutes - what do you really have to lose? What you might gain, however, is an appreciation for two consistent emcees with sturdy technical prowess. Evocative of dark southern vibes like Three 6 Mafia and Juicy J's $uicideboy$-laced work, "Honest Mane" may very well slide its way onto your playlist. Stream this one now, and sound off below. Are you down with Pouya and Wulf's joint movement?

Quotable Lyrics

Baby Bone, quit, I break a bitch back

No slack, get my MAC, I gave that pussy toe tag

Big bags in the all-black Volvo

Look over my shoulders, I can't trust a soul