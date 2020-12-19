Pouya & Fat Nick Are Back With Short & Sweet "Drop Out Of School 2"

Pouya and Fat Nick have been putting on for the Miami underground for years now and their status as a dynamic duo has yet to be questioned. Their energetic and bombastic styles have complemented each other well over the years and there is no denying that they have a huge cult fanbase. Back in 2017, the two came through with their Drop Out Of School project, and while a sequel was teased three years ago, Drop Out Of School 2 was finally released on Friday.

This five-track, 13-minute EP is highlighted by the first track "Static" which first released as a single. Of course, Pouya and Fat Nick both deliver their signature sound and help make this project that lives up to the original. Fans of these artists will be happy to finally have their sequel and if you want to check it out, you can do so, below.

Tracklist:

1. Static

2. Big Glocks

3. Number One Stunna

4. Double Stuf

5. What's That Sound?