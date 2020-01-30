Pouya & Boobie Lootaveli Unleash First Volume Of Their "Greatest Hits"

The third volume of Pouya and Boobie Lootaveli's Greatest Hits compilation may have arrived early last year but it's never too late to revisit better times. The frequent collaborators always manage to bring the best out of each other, bringing the Miami underground to the spotlight by spitting some of the most exciting bars to come out of the Sunshine State. We've heard them together on record countless times and today, they introduce a handful of new tracks for us to enjoy over the weekend.

Greatest Hits, Vol. 1 is officially here, hitting all streaming services after Pouya gave short notice to his fans. However, it was inevitable that this was on the way after two singles had been previously released. Produced entirely by Spock, Shakewell serves as the sole feature on this project.

Tracklist:

1. 12,000 Miles

2. Bitch, Park Backwards

3. Crowd Control (feat. Shakewell)

4. Get Money (Take Money)

5. Toe Tags