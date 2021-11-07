Poundz Steps In The Booth For "Daily Duppy Freestyle"

Poundz first got on our radar a few years back when he had the UK on smash with "Opp Thot." The single made waves across the world due to its upbeat production, infectious hook, and accompanying dance. Since then, he's attempted to recreate the same success with other singles like "Smooth Criminal."

Earlier this year, Poundz returned to the fold with the release of his latest body of work, No Smoke Without Fire. As he's been riding of of the success of the project, he stepped into the booth for this week's "Daily Duppy" freestyle. The rapper doesn't hold back as he reminds his naysayers of his "big boy" status in the game.

Check out the latest from Poundz below and sound off in yhe comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Say the Devil wears Prada but Amiri's how I drip

I need a Jayda Wayda, make a Lil Baby when I hit

Bring it back

I'm like a yardie, tell my Barbie she could fling it back