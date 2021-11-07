mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Poundz Steps In The Booth For "Daily Duppy Freestyle"

Aron A.
November 07, 2021 17:03
644 Views
03
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Daily Duppy Freestyle
Poundz

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
19% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Poundz returns with his latest freestyle.


Poundz first got on our radar a few years back when he had the UK on smash with "Opp Thot." The single made waves across the world due to its upbeat production, infectious hook, and accompanying dance. Since then, he's attempted to recreate the same success with other singles like "Smooth Criminal." 

Earlier this year, Poundz returned to the fold with the release of his latest body of work, No Smoke Without Fire. As he's been riding of of the success of the project, he stepped into the booth for this week's "Daily Duppy" freestyle. The rapper doesn't hold back as he reminds his naysayers of his "big boy" status in the game.

Check out the latest from Poundz below and sound off in yhe comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
Say the Devil wears Prada but Amiri's how I drip
I need a Jayda Wayda, make a Lil Baby when I hit
Bring it back
I'm like a yardie, tell my Barbie she could fling it back

Poundz
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  3
  0
  644
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Poundz
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Poundz Steps In The Booth For "Daily Duppy Freestyle"
03
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject