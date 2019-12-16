Poundz Enlists Yxng Bane, Snap Capone & Ambush For "Opp Thot" Remix

Poundz "Opp Thot" has been a huge record in the UK. With the rise of UK Drill, as well as viral dances, Poundz delivers a catchy record that's been making its rounds online. Poundz has been capitalizing off of the record for the past few months. After releasing a remix of "Opp Thot" ft. Tee Grizzley, which has mysteriously vanished off the Internet, Poundz links up with a few familiar names in the UK scene for the mega remix.

With the assistance of Yxng Bane, Ambush, and Snap Capone, Poundz takes the backseat as the three rappers bless the track with new verses. Although Poundz first verse and hook is heard throughout the song, Yxng Bane, Ambush, and Snap Capone twist the song into something a bit grittier.

Quotable Lyrics

So much drip, I need a mop mop

Can't fuck with us, she an opp thot

Bring it to your house, n***a, knock knock

Look for the peep hole, pop pop