Poundz Declares There's "No Smoke Without Fire" On Debut EP

It was nearly two years ago when Poundz broke out into the scene with the success of "Opp Thot." The bouncy, dance-friendly record helped push Poundz to the limelight, especially as the menacing sounds of drill took over. The formula to success felt like it was trying to be replicated with subsequent singles like "Smooth Criminal" and "TikTok" but his debut EP, No Smoke Without Fire shows that he's capable of so much more. The seven-song project includes the previously mentioned single "TikTok" and the "Opp Thot" remix. On his new project, the rapper flexes his range and ear for production, largely on his own, though he does bring aboard Backroad Gee and Ill Blu for "Chocolate Darling."

