Last week Lizzo made a food order on Postmates and when her delivery person was taking a little too long to reach her, the "Truth Hurts" singer went to Twitter to send out a note accusing her carrier of stealing her food. “Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food,” Lizzo wrote in the since-deleted tweet, that was accompanied by Tiffany's photo. “She lucky I don’t fight no more.”



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

After the tweet was sent out, Postmates quickly averted the crisis but Lizzo was put on blast by her followers who called her foolish for using her platform to shame a customer service worker. "I apologize for putting that girl on blast. I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger. Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door," Lizzo wrote in her apology.

TMZ now reports that Tiffany, the woman who apparently went the extra mile to get Lizzo her food but wasn't able to reach the singer, has had her life turned upside down since the event. The publication details how Tiffany is not only humiliated but terrified to leave her home or go back to work due to the possible repercussions of people who may recognize her.

We can't confirm if Lizzo has reached out to Tiffany personally but considering how apologetic she was after her public tweet, we wouldn't put it past her.