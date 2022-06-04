After a brief intermission, our Fire Emoji playlist is back and full of bangers this June. Kicking things off on our latest update is a selection from Post Malone's twelve carat toothache album, "I Like You (A Happier Song)" featuring Doja Cat followed by a new joint from Polo G, called "Distraction" which finds the recording artist reflecting on his struggles with addiction over the years.

Kanye West has been making something of a return to the music industry lately, linking up with Vory for "Daylight" from the rising vocalist's Lost Souls album, and sharing a posthumous collaboration with XXXTentacion on "True Love," which finds the father of four reflecting on his painful custody battle with his ex, Kim Kardashian.

Yet another must-listen from Posty is his collaboration with Gunna on "I Cannot Be (A Sadder Song)" which allows the two artists to vent out their feelings to their fans. We also received a remix of Denzel Curry's previously released "Walkin" via Key Glock, and one of Skillibeng's "Whap Whap," now featuring Fivio Foreign and French Montana.

Yo Gotti recruited Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy and Lil Poppa to assist him with "Big League," while Armani White chose to roll solo on his latest, "BILLIE EILISH."

That's all from us – what have you been streaming this weekend? Sound off in the comments below, and tap back in with HNHH tomorrow to stream our R&B Season playlist update.