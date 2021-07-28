Festival season has officially returned. For most music lovers, being ripped away from summer festivals and concerts was one of the worst parts of the pandemic's effects. Everyone was stuck inside in 2021 with little to do but as the vaccination numbers increase, it's looking like most summer festivals will be brought back to life this year.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Last year, Post Malone was forced to hold off from hosting his annual music festival Posty Fest in Arlington, Texas. The rapper made the announcement on Instagram today, revealing that tickets will be on sale by July 30th with the festival to take place on Halloween weekend, October 30th and 31st.

At this point, Post Malone hasn't announced any of the guests who will appear at the show but a press release did drop a clue. Apparently, we'll be seeing a few familiar faces from the "Motley Crew" music video deliver performances. Some of the people in the video included Big Sean, Pressa, French Montana, Tyga, SAINt JHN, Tyla Yaweh, and more. Tommy Lee also appears in the video so it wouldn't be a shock if he popped up on stage.

Fans can get pre-sale tickets on Thursday, July 29th at 10 a.m.

With the announcement of Posty Fest's return and his latest single, perhaps Posty Fest will launch alongside a new album from Post Malone.