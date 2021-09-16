Earlier this summer, it was confirmed that Post Malone's third annual Posty Fest would be returning this fall after its industry-standard hiatus in 2020. For its third year in action, Posty Fest has expanded into a full two-day festival, and it will take place on Saturday, October 30, and Sunday, October 31, complete with carnival games, rides, attractions, monster trucks, and more.

Now, a month and a half before Posty Fest hits the AT&T Stadium in Arlington TX, the stacked lineup for this year's festival has been unveiled.



Cooper Neill/Getty Images

In addition to the expected headlining performance from Post Malone, Posty Fest boasts a star-studded line-up of artists, including big names like Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Rod Wave, and Polo G. The two-day music festival will also feature performances popular artists and bands such as Tyga, Flo Milli, $uicideboy$, iann dior, Turnstile, Gatecreeper, Peach Tree Rascals, and RMR.

Posty Fest 2021 will also welcome two artists recently interviewed by HNHH: Clever and Kenny Mason. Furthermore, Kerwin Frost — who has gradually become one of Hip-Hop's most eccentric interviewers — has been confirmed as the festival's host. See out the full line-up by checking out this year's vibrant Posty Fest poster below.

Now that the all-star lineup has been revealed, will you be pulling up to Posty Fest next month?