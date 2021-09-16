Posty Fest 2021 is slated to be a star-studded event, with performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Rod Wave, Flo Milli, Kenny Mason, and more.
Earlier this summer, it was confirmed that Post Malone's third annual Posty Fest would be returning this fall after its industry-standard hiatus in 2020. For its third year in action, Posty Fest has expanded into a full two-day festival, and it will take place on Saturday, October 30, and Sunday, October 31, complete with carnival games, rides, attractions, monster trucks, and more.
Now, a month and a half before Posty Fest hits the AT&T Stadium in Arlington TX, the stacked lineup for this year's festival has been unveiled.
Cooper Neill/Getty Images
In addition to the expected headlining performance from Post Malone, Posty Fest boasts a star-studded line-up of artists, including big names like Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Rod Wave, and Polo G. The two-day music festival will also feature performances popular artists and bands such as Tyga, Flo Milli, $uicideboy$, iann dior, Turnstile, Gatecreeper, Peach Tree Rascals, and RMR.
Posty Fest 2021 will also welcome two artists recently interviewed by HNHH: Clever and Kenny Mason. Furthermore, Kerwin Frost — who has gradually become one of Hip-Hop's most eccentric interviewers — has been confirmed as the festival's host. See out the full line-up by checking out this year's vibrant Posty Fest poster below.
Now that the all-star lineup has been revealed, will you be pulling up to Posty Fest next month?