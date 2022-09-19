Post Malone's manager, Dre London, says that the rapper is doing well and did not suffer three broken ribs after his recent on-stage fall, despite rumors to the contrary. Malone had been performing in St. Louis on Saturday when he slipped through a trap door and appeared to be in a great deal of pain.

"Thank you everyone for all your well wishes! @postmalone didn’t break 3 ribs lastnite thank god," London confirmed.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"We did X-rays @ hospital after the show & they declared he had bruised his ribs! In true Posty fashion loving his fans he finished the show! I truly don’t know any artist like him," London added. "Talking to him few hrs ago he was still saying Dre don’t go hard on em’ explaining more then saying the show must go on! let’s all keep him in our thoughts as we know he will wake up in pain."

Footage taken by fans of the concert showing Malone falling while performing “Circles” began circulating online over the weekend. He was quickly surrounded by security personnel who made sure he was okay.

From there, CNN reports that Malone returned backstage where he rested for 15 minutes before continuing with the concert. He was able to make it through five more songs, although he appeared to be in pain.

Check out London's update below.





