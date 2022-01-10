Post Malone's manager, Dre London, says the Beerbongs & Bentleys rapper wants to release a "BIG Album," but is being held back by his label, Republic Records. London revealed that Malone has already finished working on the upcoming project in a post on Instagram, Monday.

“Our sync & energy always on a Insane level,” London wrote. “Album has been done!! We Ready!! But seems @republicrecords @universalmusicgroup isn’t Posty fans no more need to press me anymore we did our part!”

He added: “Now it’s time for the label to get the business right before we drop BIG Album! Hit them up! We been ready like u are! It’s Time.”



Tabatha Fireman / Getty Images

Malone's last album, Hollywood's Bleeding, was released in 2019. The project debuted at No. 1 with 489,000 total-album equivalent units.

Back in April, London claimed that Malone planned to release two separate albums by the end of 2021, but neither project has come to fruition.

“This that smile while on FaceTime with @postmalone agreeing that the world deserves 2 Posty projects out this year,” London said on Instagram at the time. “Discussing dates to drop the 1st one sooner than u think! I won’t tell u the title name just yet maybe next week.”

