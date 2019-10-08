Post Malone may have been dethroned from having the number one album on the Billboard Hot 200 list but that's now a small adjustment compared to new reports that suggest the "Wow." rapper has the best selling album of 2019. Post's Hollywood's Bleeding tape that came equipped with 17 tracks and hot features by Lil Baby, SZA, DaBaby, Future and more has reportedly sold over two million units since its September 6th release.

The album sat at #1 on the Billboard 200 list for three consecutive weeks and currently has 10 songs off the tape still riding on the Hot 100 songs list.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

"I'm not trying to make hit records. I'm just trying to make something that I love," Post previously told Zane Lowe of his beloved tape. The Texas-bred musician had initially recorded 50 songs for the album and then condensed it down to 17. "I don't want to think of it as business -- business is on the back end," he added. "I think music, at the end of the day, has nothing to do with fucking business. Music has to do with people."

In other Post news, he and Drake have come through with their own term for the season since dubbing their hang out a "hot daddy winter" link up.