Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding effort is back at the No. 1 slot, climbing up from No. 2 after earning 93,000 units. The project spent its first three weeks at No. 1, being dethroned by DaBaby's KIRK album in its fourth week. Now, it returns to be the first album to spend a total of four weeks at the No. 1 slot since Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born soundtrack did so last year.

It also makes for a personal best, being the only album in his catalog to spend four weeks at No. 1, surpassing the three-week tally that his beerbongs & bentleys effort clocked.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Following behind is last week's No. 1 as NBA YoungBoy's AI YoungBoy 2 slips down in its second week after it earned 80,000 equivalent album units. Summer Walker's Over It holds steady at No. 3 with 69,000 units while DaBaby's KIRK also continues its stay at No. 4 with 49,000 units. A few slots down, you'll find Young Thug's So Much Fun catapulting from No. 10 to No. 7 with 31,000 units while Lil Tjay's True 2 Myself slides from No. 5 to No. 8 in its second week.

The only top 10 debut of the week goes to Gucci mane whose Woptober II bows at No. 9 with just under 31,000 units, making it his seventh top 10 album and his second one of the year as his Delusions Of Grandeur debuted and peaked at No. 7 in the summer. Closing things out is Chris Brown's Indigo with 30,000.

Billboard 200 Albums Chart Top 10 (Week Ending Oct. 24th)

1. Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

2. A1 YoungBoy 2, NBA Youngboy

3. Over It, Summer Walker

4. KIRK, DaBaby

5. Lover, Taylor Swift

6. When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We All Go?, Billie Eilish

7. So Much Fun, Young Thug

8. True 2 Myself, Lil Tjay

9. Woptober II, Gucci Mane

10. Indigo, Chris Brown