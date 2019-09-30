You've just got to love Post Malone. The man has a personality the size of the moon and he appears to have remained humble despite his incredible claim to fame. Through his late-night television appearances and his stage show, we've come to learn a lot about the Texas-raised superstar but still, he manages to surprise us all the time. With Hollywood's Bleeding continuing to dominate on the global charts, Austin Post is busy touring the world and entertaining his millions of fans. While this likely happens on a nightly basis at his shows, one woman impressed the heck out of Posty when she decided to lift up her shirt and show off the goods to an incredibly-enthused Post. A photo of the moment is currently circulating online and it's safe to say that it's officially gone viral.

The recording artist's manager, Dre London, asked fans to come up with their own captions to the photo of Post dropping his jaw at the sight of this woman's breasts. Up on her friend's shoulders, the female fan gave the "Circles" crooner a show that he won't forget anytime soon and fans are getting pretty creative with their responses.

Posty seriously looks like a kid who just opened the dopest gift on Christmas morning. That's how excited he is. What would you caption the picture?