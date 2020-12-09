While Crocs are notoriously unsightly, they are ridiculously comfortable. That, in combination with slapping Post Malone's name on the campaign, was the perfect marketing recipe, evidently. Within hours of becoming available for purchase, Post Malone's fifth edition Crocs have officially sold out. There's a sentence I never thought I'd say.

Way back in November 2018, Post Malone announced his first collaboration with Crocs — the first edition. The $65 custom-designed footwear sold out at breakneck speeds, as did the editions that soon followed. Seeing as his mutually beneficial collaborative efforts with Crocs was being so well-received over and over again, they launched Post Malone X Crocs Duet Max Clog II — the latest edition that sold out in just hours.

Malone took to Instagram on December 8 to confirm that the Crocs were completely sold out in the U.S., but assured fans that they would soon be available to purchase in Europe as well as Asia. The official Crocs Twitter account also shared a message, urging customers to "get back in line."

"Thank you for your patience. If you were unable to get in line, please refresh your page and try again. If your timer expired, please continue to attempt to place your order, or get back in line," they tweeted. Post Malone isn't the only celebrity to team up with Crocs successfully. Both Justin Bieber and Bad Bunny have their own lines as well.