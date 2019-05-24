In case you haven't noticed, Post Malone's commercial prowess has reached Juggernaut levels. With damn near everything he drops finding some degree of chart success, it's no wonder he's been one of the top-selling artists of the past few years. In that sense, it was only a matter of time before he joined the elusive Diamond club, a place enjoyed by a select few within the hip-hop community; while Post's status there is debatable to some, "Congratulations" arguably skews closer to hip-hop in aesthetic than it does to comparable genres. Now, his manager Dre London has chimed in with some reflection on the long road to the top.

Kevin Winter/AMA2018/Getty Images

"Only 30+ songs in history have ever gone Diamond," he pens, via IG. "Now an idea that came off of my crazy laugh/word is 1 of them! I remember the uphill battle trying to push this song in beginning!! The results is what matters it’s what’s cared about!! I remember paying for video at beginning of the year out my own pocket not waiting for label budget knowing timing was very important for this song! & guess what ? now they ALL say congrat-u-fuckinlations!"

Here's a rather appropriate "congratulations" to Posty and Dre, who can be seen enjoying his plaque of all plaques via Instagram below. Look for more to come from the beloved sensation, who has been keeping it relatively low key since dropping off "Wow." Are you looking forward to seeing his next move?