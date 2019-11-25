The American Music Awards showed a lot of love to Post Malone this year, as he topped the most-nominated list with a total of seven. He only ended up going home from the show last night with one award though, for 'Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Album'.

Many on Twitter were quick to point out that Post's latest album, Hollywood Bleeding, barely consisted of any hip hop. While he surely still draws influences from the genre, in recent years, he has started leaning more towards a pop sound. The AMA's even acknowledged this when they also nominated him for 'Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist' and placed his Swae Lee collaboration, "Sunflower", in the category for 'Favorite Pop/Rock Song'. Somehow, Post also appeared in the 'Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Artist' category, so the AMA's must've been very eager to shower him in praise.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Aside from the messy categories, it's important to note that the AMA winners are determined by the public's votes. Therefore, Hollywood Bleeding winning over Travis Scott's Astroworld and Meek Mill's Championships may just indicate that the demographic of Post's fanbase is more likely to participate and tune in to this award show. That being said, this incident is nowhere close to as abysmal as Macklemore beating Drake, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Kanye West for 'Best Rap Album' at the Grammys in back in 2014 (considering the Grammy winners are determined by a committee of 'experts').

Read some of the disappointed reactions to Post's AMA win below. Also, check out the shocking confession that Post made during his acceptance speech.