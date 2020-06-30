Say goodbye to his ratty old hair. Even his baby curls are no more. Going from braids to a man bun to his now freshly-shaven head, Post Malone is embracing his new look.

Going bald to make room for a brand new head tattoo, Post Malone has been showing off his skull for the last few days.

"I have cut my hair even shorter, also skeletons are cool," wrote the recording artist when he first revealed the look.

After letting it marinade with fans for several days, Posty is officially debuting the look in its full glory, sharing a picture with his bald head, his new tattoo, and, of course, a cigarette in between his fingers. The photo is captionless, putting his face and body tattoos in the spotlight. It was taken by his personal photog Adam Degross.

As he continues his personal evolution into a new and transformed version of his formerly raggedy-haired self, Post Malone is getting ready to release his next studio album. His manager previously claimed that it was in the works, expected for a release in the summer. There have been limited updates on the matter, but it is likely that they are in the finishing stages right about now.

How do you feel about Post's new look?