Fans at Saturday (September 17) night's Post Malone concert were sad to see their favourite artist take a terrible fall onstage as he was performing his hit song, "Circles." While the father of one was obviously in a lot of pain as he finished his concert, he's since provided the world with an update confirming that he'll be fine and back on the road in no time.

Late on Sunday (September 18) morning, the "Congratulations" hitmaker posted a video to social media explaining exactly how he wound up injuring himself, revealing that he forgot about the area of the stage that opens during the acoustic portion of his show to allow instruments to be lowered.

Post Malone performs in 2019 -- Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As Posty puts it, he "busted his own ass" while walking around and singing, causing him to fall right through. In the same video, he apologized for having to cut the show short and promised fans in Missouri that he'll make it up to them at a later date.

The 27-year-old shared that he visited a hospital and is doing okay after receiving treatment. He plans to continue his Twelve Carat Tour, with his next dates being scheduled in Columbus, Ohio tonight, and Toronto, Ontario later this week.

Several attendees have shared videos showing both Malone's tumble and him carrying on like a champion afterward following a brief break to recoup. "Post Malone made a few more die-hard fans when he fell through a hole in the stage cracking three ribs," one Twitter user wrote.

"Fans said he came back out on stage after 10 minutes, saying he was sorry and hurting so bad he was crying. Then someone gave him a beer and he finished the concert."

Check out clips from the concert below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

