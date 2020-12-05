Post Malone is one of the biggest artists in the world and when you have a lot of success, brands typically want you to collaborate with them. Like many artists, Post has his very own sneaker collab although it is with a brand you wouldn't expect, albeit it makes a ton of sense for Posty, personally. Of course, we are talking about Crocs which has been known over the years for their unique brand of sandals that double as a pair of sneakers.

Over the last two years, Post and Crocs have teamed up for numerous drops, and next week, they will be gearing up for their fifth collab together. This latest drop will be the Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II and it will also be coming out alongside some charms that you can dress the Crocs up with.

There are two colorways of this collab including pink and black. Both models are unisex and if you want the charms, you will have to buy them separately. This collab is set to drop on Tuesday, December 8th for $60 USD while the pack of charms costs $12 USD.

Let us know what you think of these new kicks, in the comments below.

Image via Crocs

Image via Crocs

Image via Crocs