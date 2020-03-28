Post Malone plans to hold a massive, online, celebrity beer bong tournament on Instagram Live to raise money for COVID-19 relief funds.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

The "The Ballina Cup," as its being called, will be held over eight days with a total of 16 participants. TMZ says celebrities will include Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski, Sports Illustrated Swim model Camille Kostek, Johnny Manziel, Machine Gun Kelly, Kane Brown, Trevor Bauer, Mike Clevinger, and more.

The event will be conducted through video chat from the celebrities' homes, in accordance with social distancing practices. Entry fees will be collected and given to relief funds.

The Ballina Cup begins next week, with two matches per night. A trophy and wrestling belt will be awarded to the winner.

Planning the Ballina Cup, reportedly, is not taking away from Malone's time in the studio. His longtime manager Dre London hinted at the rapper being in "Quarantine Album mode," last week: "I’m sorry I can’t stay away from my brother Posty! I’ll take the chance," wrote the music executive on Instagram. "Tonight we made a smash on FaceTime now we gonna just go into Quarantine Album mode! If we don’t connect energy how the [world] gonna enjoy this summer?"

