Though Post Malone has certainly integrated himself into the hip-hop game, having collaborated with the likes of 21 Savage, Quavo, and DaBaby, it's clear that the multitalented melodist will always hold rock and roll close to his heart. His latest album Hollywood's Bleeding finds him embracing his roots more than ever before, and some have speculated that Posty's next product(s) will find him shifting further away from the "White Iverson" of yore.

Based on what we've recently heard from his upcoming single, that does not appear to be the case. Perhaps surprisingly, it seems as if Post is actually doubling back and returning to a more hip-hop-focused sound. Upcoming single "Motley Crew," finds Posty professing his undying love of partying over a blend of up-tempo percussion and atmospheric synthesizers; once the track reaches its apex, Post proceeds to channel Young Thug with a slick and explosive flow.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Should you have been among those hoping to see Post Malone picking up where "Circles" left off and exploring with live instrumentation even further, perhaps "Motley Crew" will fall somewhat flat. On the other hand, the many fans who appreciate Post's dominant role in the commercial rap space will likely find much enjoyment in this new single, one that appears destined for some serious success on the charts.

"I'm excited to finally announce new single ‘Motley Crew’ dropping Friday!" captions Post's longtime manager Dre London, sharing a teaser of the track on his Instagram page. "Full project with Concert Doc coming real soon!"

Check out the snippet for yourself now, and check back this coming Friday for "Motley Crew" in its entirety. Do you think Post made the right decision in returning to this sound?