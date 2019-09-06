Today, Post Malone delivered his third, and notably most mature album thus far in Hollywood's Bleeding. In honor of the album's release, Posty linked up with Zane Lowe for an extensive and detailed interview with Beats 1. Sitting outside with some wine on deck, Post covers no shortage of ground, speaking on his own musical desires, introversion, Los Angeles pitfalls, and much more.

"I wanted to be super organic, I wanted to be the way I wanted to be," explains Post, when asked about his new album. "Not to separate my fans from me or alienate my fans but at the same time to make something that I think is bitchin', and that I think other people will think is bitchin'. I'm not trying to make huge smashes. I want to make songs that tell stories that are genuine to me, which I think is really awesome." Judging from a brief listen of the project, it would appear Post Malone has stayed true to his intention.

Zane mentioned that Post's producer Emile is one degree of separation from Eminem, alluding to the possibility of a collaboration. Posty laughs, confirming that he's strongly considered it. "What a fucking legend," he praises, filling his glass. "There was a time where we were working things out but just time-wise, sometimes they just don't match up at the right time. There will be a time."

