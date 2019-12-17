Somewhere along the road, Post Malone transformed from that corny white dude who sang "White Iverson" to a global musical phenomenon who goes platinum on every single one of his releases, sells out arena tours, tops charts, and makes millions of dollars. The Texas-raised rapper is nothing short of a success story. His last three studio albums have been extremely successful with Hollywood's Bleeding being named the biggest album of the year after surpassing three billion streams. To put that in perspective, the album has only been out for three months. That's a billion streams per month. Only one word can describe that feat: Wow. No pun intended. The recording artist tends to update his social media pages with photos from his performances and generic pictures taken by his photographer. Today, he flipped the script and posted a glamorous selfie to show off his abundant amounts of personality.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images

When we were first getting to know Post Malone, we weren't quite sure what to make of him. Now that he's truly embraced himself as a human and as an artist, we've grown to love him for the quirkiness he presents in his sound and image. This photo is perfectly representative of what Post Malone is all about. Face tattoos, black nail polish, a cigarette between his fingers, necklaces and a band in his hair that reads "Call Me." That's who Post Malone is and we wouldn't have it any other way.

We love you, Posty. Check out his latest upload below.