Post Malone is notoriously quiet about his personal life. Moving out of Los Angeles and setting up shop in Utah, the rap superstar definitely values his privacy. At the beginning of his career, he showed off his girlfriend but, after their break-up, he quieted down and kept his mouth shut about anybody else that had entered his life.

He will likely never come out and admit it but it looks like the 25-year-old hitmaker has been getting close to Korean star MLMA, showing up in a series of PDA-filled pictures with the rapper.

"I did makeup on cutest face," wrote MLMA on her page, which has over one million followers. The cute face in question belongs to none other than Post Malone. The gallery includes multiple shots of them in the studio together, showing some affection toward one another. MLMA rests her head on Post's shoulder in one and, in others, they seem to get pretty close to kissing. Could they be an item?

In the comments, people are asking about whether or not they are a couple, also wondering why it looks like they were at a party in the middle of a pandemic.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Hopefully, we get some clarity on this soon. However, we've got a feeling that this will probably slide and we'll never hear about it again.

[via]