When Post Malone came into the game, it became clear that he had a lot of different interests compared to most artists. In fact, Malone's vices are also quite different. For instance, while some prefer to gamble or abuse drugs, Malone is out here smoking an unhealthy amount of cigarettes all while slinging back some Bud Light. It's definitely not the healthiest lifestyle, however, Malone still somehow gets by.

In a recent episode of the "Full Send Podcast" with the NELK Boys, Malone made quite the revelation about his cigarette use. When asked about how many he smokes per day, he noted that he tends to do about 40-45, although there have been days where he gets up to 80.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“On a really terrible day? There’s a very fine line between a terrible day and a good day… 40-45,” Post said. “By the time I ask Ben for that second pack, I’m like, ‘Alright dude, chill out.’ But then by the time I open that third pack, I’m like, ‘I’m a total piece of shit and I need to go to sleep.' I used to [smoke them in bed], but not really anymore. Now I have like a special zone – it has like my PC in it and my Magic: The Gathering shit, so I just go down there and fucking rip cigs and build decks and die in Apex Legends. It definitely has [fucked up my voice], but I mean, Johnny Cash smoked his whole life – he sounded cool, you know?”





Of course, this is not healthy at all and we're sure Post knows that. At this point though, it doesn't seem like he wants to quit as it is just too much a part of who he is now. Hopefully, he's able to slow down before it is too late.