Each year, New Orleans plays host to the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience with dozens of musical acts showing out to perform their biggest hits. Last year, Travis Scott was the headliner and in 2019, the festival is taking somewhat of a different approach. While there is still enough to keep the hip-hop fans interested, Voodoo seems to be going more in a rock-oriented direction. The line-up has just been announced for this year and headliners include Guns N' Roses and Beck. For those of you waiting for the hip-hop names, we've got you covered.



Don Arnold/Getty Images

The only hip-hop headliner this year will be Post Malone. Further down the card, there are some names that are bound to steal the show as the night gets going. Denzel Curry is one artist that people will be buying tickets for. The Miami native has been known to bring the house down and with a new album in tow, there's no reason to miss out on his set. Never missing energy, Sheck Wes will be hitting the stage as well to perform his club bangers to the Nola crowd. Others, like Danileigh, Njomza, Pink Sweat$ and more fill out the line-up.

The festival takes place between October 25 and 27. Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 10 AM CT. Are you copping a pass?