The fires that blazed through the South of France last month impacted hundreds of people, including Post Malone. The 26-year-old was spotted chatting with firefighters while out dining in the city of love, thanking them for their hard work.

Back in May of 2020, Posty revealed that he’d been dabbling in the alcohol industry. After a successful launch of Maison No. 9 that year, the company revamped their look in 2021. The wine inside the bottle, however, has always had the same great authentic French taste.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Malone’s vineyard was directly in the line of fire of France’s rapidly expanding blaze back in August. Luckily for the “Hollywood’s Bleeding” singer, firefighters were able to get things under control before any of his property was impacted.

Sources close to Post told the media outlet that the New York born star was having dinner at Ultimate Provence when he happened to run into some local firefighters that had helped prevent the destruction of Maison No. 9.

Malone took some time to thank them for their “hard and brave work,” shaking hands and posing for photos in the French restaurant.

TMZ also notes that the fires were the worst that the country has seen since 2003, and caused thousands of people to flee their homes and hotels.

Now that he’s said “merci,” it’s for Posty to crack open a bottle of rosé and celebrate, or drop one of the two albums he hinted at earlier this year.

